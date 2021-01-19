Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Historical Sci-Fi Novel
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsU-FO: One Way Ticket to Oblivion, a new book by Bob Doti, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to Project Blue Book: the Air Force's Top Secret study of UFOs. This combination historical novel and science fiction story written by a scientist makes the unbelievable believable. The explanation of the cover-up encompasses the years from the inception of Project Blue Book in 1953 to its termination in 1969 with the Condon Report. One man lives with the guilt that his friend was "disappeared" by the government to continue the cover-up.
This novel is for both the skeptic how something like a cover-up is possible. For the true believer, it is a confirmation that they hold the true version of history. This book should encourage a discussion: Are we alone? Does the government have the proof? Does the cover-up continue to this day?
About the Author
Bob Doti is a chemist with a master's degree in organic chemistry. He has worked as a research scientist for over thirty-two years and is now an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech. He is also a Meals on Wheels volunteer and currently working on a master's degree in history. This is his first published novel.
Check out the author's website at https://bobdotibooks.com.
U-FO: One Way Ticket to Oblivion is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4068-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
