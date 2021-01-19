Local Retailer, Sewing and Vacuum Authority, Announces Grand Re-Opening of Westport Road Store and Expansion of Services
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWhile the coronavirus pandemic has affected small and large businesses across the globe, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority saw an uptick in sales throughout 2020. The steadfast business that this Kentucky and Indiana-based retailer has experienced is not just a stroke of luck but thanks to an adaptable business plan that has included expanding two of the retail storefronts into bigger and better locations, as well as an expansion of the services and product lines offered at all three Sewing and Vacuum Authority locations.
For almost 40 years, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority has been located near Westport Road in Louisville, Kentucky. In recent decades the company carved out a niche as the "go-to" location for customers interested in buying quality vacuum cleaners and cleaning supplies from a local business. However, in 2020 all of this changed as company President Russell Gay decided to both add an entirely new product segment to his business and to expand the size of his location. During a year when many brick and mortar stores had to close their doors due to the hardships brought on by a global pandemic, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority entered into entirely new product segments and even relocated into newer, larger stores to make room for more merchandise, more staff, and more opportunity. The Sewing and Vacuum Authority's new retail spaces not only enable the company to feature new lines of sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines and related products including fabric and supplies, but it also allows them to host a wide variety of sewing, embroidery, and quilting classes and events.
The decision to add an entirely new product segment and to expand the square footage of the Sewing and Vacuum Authority's Westport Road location was made with a lot of consideration. Both decisions had been in the works well before 2020 and the owner, Mr. Russell Gay, was prepared to make the changes during the tumultuous year for a couple of reasons. On one hand, Mr. Gay wanted his three locations to continue to be a steady source of vacuum and sewing machine products and services for his community. And, on the other hand, the expansion came from the increasing demand for products that catered to indoor hobbies and indoor cleanliness as people were forced to spend more time indoors during the pandemic, than ever before.
If there is one thing to know about Mr. Gay, it is that he was born with an entrepreneurial spirit and is able to ebb and flow with the ever-changing world of retail. Over the last few years, he has had to repeatedly pivot and adapt to a change in his customer base as shoppers turned more to online shopping than in-store retail. And he has dealt with closing two of his original Sewing and Vacuum Authority locations in order to expand his business through different ventures including the purchase of Quilt Quarters, an established sewing, quilting, and embroidery store located in Carmel, Indiana.
Through it all, Mr. Gay has persevered and remained ever faithful in his decisions as a business owner and his team of dedicated staff members. When asked why he decided to expand his business during a pandemic to include sewing, quilting, and embroidery inventory, Mr. Gay explains: "We had seen a decrease in sales and customer counts in our vacuum stores over the last several years. As consumers placed a greater emphasis on online shopping, I decided that it was time to make another change and bring in an extensive line of sewing, quilting, and embroidery products. I wanted to create a company that gives our customers far more than they can get online combined with an experience that leaves them delighted that they found us. Furthermore, specialty high-quality brands are only found at stores like the Sewing and Vacuum Authority, which can explain the reasons why customers should shop with us."
And now, as 2021 begins and appears to be setting up to be as chaotic as 2020, Gay is prepared with an online retail store for Sewing and Vacuum Authority as well as his expanded Westport Road and Clarksville, Indiana stores.
The online retail store at https://www.SewVacauthority.com/ features the majority of the Sewing and Vacuum Authority inventory, some of which is available for purchase online and some that must be purchased in-store. Shoppers who are interested in purchasing online can visit the Sewing and Vacuum Authority website and shop:
Visitors of the Sewing and Vacuum Authority website also have the opportunity to view the upcoming sewing and quilting classes through the sewing classes and events calendar, and to schedule free in-store machine demonstrations and machine repair appointments. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority has expanded into the virtual world of classes, so that interested parties are able to safely expand their sewing, embroidery, and quilting knowledge without putting themselves at risk. Current upcoming virtual events include:
For those who would rather shop in-store than online or have a vacuum or sewing machine that needs repair, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority has three locations that offer safe, in-person shopping experiences - a new location in Louisville, KY located at 10494 Westport Road (just across from Chick-Fil-A) and two in Indiana, one in Southern Indiana at 914 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville and another outside of Indianapolis in Greenwood Indiana at 1035 North SR 135 (next to a Starbucks and McCallister's Deli).
Throughout the year ahead, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority will continue offering their customer base a wide variety of vacuum products and services, sewing, quilting, and embroidery products, virtual sewing and quilting classes, an extensive fabric selection, sewing furniture, and more. Whether you are in the market for a new vacuum, an updated sewing machine, or are simply looking for accessories, fabric, or thread to complete your next project, look no further. Contact the Sewing and Vacuum Authority today or use their convenient on-site chat feature to speak to a dedicated member of the staff and receive more information.
About the Sewing and Vacuum Authority
The Sewing and Vacuum Authority has been a family-owned and operated business for 37 years. In operation since 1983, the second generation that currently manages the day-to-day operations of the Sewing and Vacuum Authority still relies on the mom-and-pop foundation that the business was built on over three-plus decades ago. The owners and staff of the Sewing and Vacuum Authority are committed to providing the best customer service they can and consider themselves experts in all things sewing and vacuum related. In addition to sewing and vacuum related products, repair, and maintenance services, the Sewing and Vacuum Authority also offers air purifiers, carpet, and floor care products including central vacuum systems. When looking for the next place to take your vacuum or sewing machine, consider the Sewing and Vacuum Authority as your one-stop-shop. With their low price promise, free assembly, and try before you buy policies, there is no better dealer in town than the Sewing and Vacuum Authority. Learn more by visiting https://www.SewVacauthority.com/ today.
Contact Information
Russell Gay
Sewing and Vacuum Authority
502-412-6040
Contact Us
Russell Gay
Sewing and Vacuum Authority
502-412-6040
Contact Us