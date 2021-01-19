San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Poetry
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDancing On The Wind, a new book by Marie Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lilting or somber, Dancing On The Wind is a collection of strong, intimate, and universal tracings of life's moments – danced on the wind. The poems whisper into quiet places, blow fierce, and swirl wild and free. Whether the prose is of loss, a flowering vine, loving encounters, a need for change in our hurting world, or an insightful exploration of experiences, Marie Scott provides an ode to our blazing orb and partners the ordinary with the deeper stillness within ourselves.
"I love everything about this book. I love the way the layout is done. I love the fonts. I love that you can take your hand and touch the poem. I love the cover design. I especially love the exquisite poetry. When I close my eyes at the end of a stanza or poem, I feel the poem meet that apex between this world and the next and my eyes close to let that touch me deeply, that exquisite presence. I need to close my eyes many times in reading these poems. The poetry has a depth which allows the reader to travel to the places of the poetry, stops me and lets me breath in and be more connected." Karla Boyd-Writer, Poet
Marie Scott lives in San Francisco, where the land meets the sea, a setting for inspiration. Writing poetry brings her solace and happiness. Scott had several articles published in BookWoman: A Reader's Community For Those Who Love Women's Words, a publication out of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Dancing On The Wind is a 350-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3338-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
