Local Alabama Author Writes Romantic Adventure Novel
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBattingham Castle, a new book by Sue Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lord Troy Bowling is living in the country and tending to his manor when he encounters the lovely and mysterious Aspen who has lost her memory. Over their time spent together, they develop mutual romantic feelings despite Aspen not knowing who she is or where she is from. The night before their wedding, she is taken from him. After which, Lord Bowling experiences anguish that almost causes him to make a horrible mistake. He continues to mature and grow into manhood while seeking for his love and piecing together her past.
About the Author
Sue Fisher has been married for forty-eight years to her loving husband, who is very supportive. She has three grown children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren who mean everything to her. She has always loved reading historical romance and mystery/detective books. Sue also enjoys crocheting and volunteering for various organizations while watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Reflecting on her life, she has spent most of it helping others which she believes is evident in her writing.
Battingham Castle is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2321-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
