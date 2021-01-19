Omaha, NE Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime Cap, a new book by Nick Rucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Snapshots of one soldier's time overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq, Time Cap fearlessly lets readers peer inside the windows at both the light and dark sides of military service. Many passages are lifted straight from the author Nick Rucker's journal, shedding light on his battle with alcoholism and his struggle to maintain relationships and readjust to a "normal" life upon returning to the States.
Relatable to soldiers and to any who've had their lives turned suddenly upside-down, Rucker offers a message of hope: you can turn your life back around, no matter how far you think you've fallen.
About the Author
Nick Rucker is active in the military, now serving his twelfth year of service with the National Guard. Having experienced his own troubles adapting to life after deployment, he is now a public speaker and gives talks about his time overseas and how music ultimately helped him find sobriety. He is also involved with the Guitars 4 Veterans chapter of Nebraska, which provides guitars to veterans struggling with PTSD and helps them through music therapy.
Rucker is a country musician with songs on Pandora, Spotify and iTunes. He is also an avid cross-fitter.
Check out Nick Rucker online:
https://www.facebook.com/nickruckercountry/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEzzu3-INx7axm3WijHsog
https://www.instagram.com/ruckcountry/
https://twitter.com/ruckcountry
Time Cap is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2493-2. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
