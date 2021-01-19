Havre de Grace, MD Author Writes Epic New Fantasy Novel
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Truth About Vampires, a new book by M L Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the death of her father, Grace finds herself without a husband, inheritance, or dowry. Now her fate rests in the hands of her beloved brother, Ethan, and her cruel sister-in-law, Lilith, who feels threatened by Grace's presence in the house. So, she arranges for Grace to disappear, ordering she be taken to a slave auction in another part of the world-never to be heard from again.
When her abductor takes pity on her and asks his estranged brother to give her a job, Grace is offered the position of chatelaine at Hightower House, working for the handsome, wealthy, and enigmatic Gabriel Ross, who runs a salon frequented by influential male patrons. There's only one catch to her new position. Don't enter the salon during its operating hours. Simple enough.
But, as Grace's chemistry with her new boss grows, she soon learns there's more to Gabriel Ross and his business than what lies on the surface. And there's a reason the salon is only open at night.
About the Author
For the last 30 years of M L Martin's professional life, she has done bookkeeping for five different non-profits, ranging from a dance festival in Colorado to a decoy museum in Maryland. While the environments have been creative, the job itself… not so much. One can get arrested for creative bookkeeping.
To satisfy her creative side, Martin has been an avocational vocal musician most of her life. She grew up in a choir pew. In addition, she has sung with major orchestras and conductors who have recordings on the classical labels. Her preference, however, is for smaller choral groups. The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to that for the foreseeable future. So now, she writes.
Martin has had a fascination with the vampire mythology since the first Dracula movie. She enjoys classical fantasy writers such as Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, as well as more recent authors like Jim Butcher (Dresden Files) and Debra Harkness (All Souls Trilogy) to name a very few.
The Truth about Vampires is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3324-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
