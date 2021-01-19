Eugene, OR Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
January 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCurious Little Bigfoot: A Modern Tale About Bigfoot, A Legendary Animal of the Redwood Wilderness, a new book by Mina Sloan Hassman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin purportedly captured footage of bigfoot in the redwood forests of northern California, and a phenomenon was born that continues to capture the imagination of new generations.
Elementary school is a time of evolving reading habits and unbridled curiosity. As they grow and learn, students who have mastered primary-grade picture books look to transition to more sophisticated reading materials that describe the world around them while still appealing to their creativity. Immersive experiences at this age can nurture a lifelong love of learning and a compassion for others.
Conceived as a first chapter book for young readers, Curious Little Bigfoot tackles topics like family, nature, and discovery through a fantastical story rooted in a vibrant, real-world setting. Tommy and Little-Big are mirror images of each other, both yearning to explore beyond their usual day-to-day experiences. Like the young readers themselves, the characters are trying to pursue their dreams while navigating family relationships, community needs, and unknown dangers.
Author Mina Hassman channels her experiences as an elementary school teacher, reading specialist, and Northern California resident into a story that appeals to young readers without talking down to them. In following the characters' adventures over just a few days in the woods, readers learn about the flora and fauna of the redwood forests, and the techniques and craftsmanship that come in handy when living in the forest - all through a unique and sympathetic take on the stories of bigfoot. The accompanying study guides promote discussions about vocabulary and literary concepts to further the book's educational reach.
About the Author
Former elementary school teacher and reading specialist Mina Hassman dedicated her career to enhancing the reading habits of young students. Now retired, she looks to combine her educational insight with a passion for inspiring young minds through sharp, thoughtful storytelling. A longtime resident of Northern California, Hassman combines real-world science and environmental information with imaginative ideas to spark her readers' curiosity about the world around them.
Curious Little Bigfoot: A Modern Tale About Bigfoot, A Legendary Animal of the Redwood Wilderness is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0639-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
