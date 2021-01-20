What You Need To Know About 5fmdmb-2201; Properties, Pharmacology, Risks And Dangers, Legality Etc
5fmdmb-2201 is a potent indole-3-carboxamide based synthetic cannabinoid, which has been sold as a designer drug and as an active ingredient in synthetic cannabis blends. It was first reported in Russia and Belarus in January 2014, but has since been sold in a number of other countries.
Chemical description and names
Methyl 2-{[1-(5-fluoropentyl)-1H-indazole-3-carbonyl]amino}- 3,3-dimethylbutanoate is commonly referred to as 5fmdmb-2201 and/or 5-ADB (6).
5fmdmb-2201 is a synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist. It appears not to have been described in the scientific or patent literature prior to the first detection on the drug market in Europe in 2014.
5fmdmb-2201 shares some structural features with MDMB-CHMICA, which was risk-assessed in 2016 (EMCDDA, 2016). MDMB-CHMICA will be controlled under Schedule II of the United Nations Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971.
Physical description
In its pure form, 5fmdmb-2201 is a white solid (Banister et al., 2016). It is soluble in dichloromethane (DCM), methanol (MeOH) and partially soluble in water (Slovenian National Forensic Laboratory, 2016). It is soluble up to approximately 25 mg/mL in ethanol, dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and dimethyl formamide (DMF) and sparingly soluble in aqueous buffers (Cayman Chemical Company).
The measured melting point for 5fmdmb-2201 is 64-66°C (Banister et al., 2016). The boiling point has been estimated to be below 350°C according to its retention time in GC-MS analysis (Moosmann et al., 2017).
5fmdmb-2201 has been typically seized as a herbal material and in powder form. It has also been detected in liquids and blotters.
Chemical stability and typical reactions
For long term storage it is recommended that 5fmdmb-2201, supplied as a solution in acetonitrile, is stored at -20°C (Cayman Chemical Company).
Storage under non-ideal conditions (e.g. high humidity or elevated temperatures) or in solution can lead to hydrolysis of the carboxylic ester function. Ester hydrolysis can also be expected to occur during smoking (Moosmann et al., 2017).
Health risks
Pharmacology and toxicology
Limited data suggests that 5fmdmb-2201 is a CB1 receptor agonist (Banister et al., 2016; Moosmann et al., 2017; US DEA, 2016 (22)) that shares some similarities with the major psychoactive constituent of cannabis (–)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and synthetic cannabinoids such as 5-cl-adb-a and MDMB-CHMICA (EMCDDA, 2017; Järbe and Raghav, 2017; Pertwee, 2014; Reggio, 2009).
The acute effects of THC (and consequently cannabis) include: relaxation, euphoria, lethargy, depersonalisation, distorted perception of time, impaired motor performance, hallucinations, paranoia, confusion, fear, anxiety, dry mouth, reddening of the conjunctivae of the eyes, tachycardia, nausea and vomiting. THC also has an abuse liability and dependence potential (Pertwee, 2014; Wiley et al., 2016). Similar effects to cannabis have been reported for synthetic cannabinoids such as 5fmdmb-2201. In some cases, the effects are reported to be more pronounced/severe (EMCDDA, 2017b).
Compared to cannabis, severe and fatal poisoning appears to be more common with synthetic cannabinoids (EMCDDA, 2017b; Tait et al., 2016). Poisoning may include rapid loss of consciousness/coma, cardiovascular effects (such as hypertension, tachycardia, bradycardia, chest pain, myocardial infarction and stroke), seizures and convulsions, vomiting/ hyperemesis, delirium, agitation, psychosis and aggressive and violent behaviour. Sudden death has also been reported. The mechanisms of this toxicity are poorly understood (Tai and Fantegrossi, 2016), but factors that are likely to play an important role are the potency of the substances and the doses that users are exposed to. In addition, some of the effects of poisoning - such as loss of consciousness or behavioural effects - may place users at additional risks such as choking on vomitus, drowning or self-harm.
There is no antidote to poisoning caused by synthetic cannabinoids.
