INTERNATIONAL TRADING AT A DISTANCE: ABICALÇADOS' LEADING BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS EMBRACE MICAM AMERICAS NEW VIRTUAL SHOW TO PROMOTE EXPORTS TO THE US

Novo Hamburgo/RS, BRAZIL – January 19, 2021 – Abilcalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, announces that 21 Brazilian footwear brands will be participating in MICAM Americas virtual trade show.Confirmed to participate at MICAM Americas are Brazilian footwear brands: Ferrucci, Ramarim, Klin, Bibi, Tatiana Loureiro (Abest), Pegada, Paula Torres, Beira Rio Conforto, Vizzano, Moleca, Modare Ultraconforto, Molekinha, Actvitta, BR Sport , Opananken, Schutz, Capodarte, Dumond, Lolita Pimenta, Petite Jolie and Pé com Pé.The digital event, which kicks off today, January 19 and runs through March 16, is held using the NuOrder platform, a B2B e-commerce platform for managing clients and orders, allowing buyers and sellers to safely connect and conduct business. "Micam America's proved to be a great platform for the promotion of Brazilian brands in this period where physical presentations are not an option," says Ruisa Scheffel, the Commercial Promotion Analyst of Abicalçados. "Through NuOrder, exhibitors can use several tools to present their collections and contact customers in a complete digital way."The event is introducing new platform features and event enhancements. After retailers and brands asked for in-platform credit card payments, this transaction model has been added to facilitate faster order placement.Recently, there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian footwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency about sustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, and quality craftsmanship have created a business environment for incredible potential for 2021 and beyond.Brands will be debuting their new collections for the Fall 2021 Season.To request an interview, hi res images or for any additional information, please contact Karoline Bünemann of WHITE Communications