Coal Township, PA Author Publishes Novel
January 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDetective Davis & The Swamp Bandits, a new book by Peter Pen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Working as a reporter, helping put bad guys away with his words, Pat Davis is given the opportunity of a lifetime: to be put on the force as a detective. Given his own team to work with him, Pat Davis is given his first case of solving a bank robbery in the small town of Stanton.
With a very complex crime rocking a small town to its core, Pat Davis and his team of detectives must solve this thrilling mystery to bring home back to this small town.
About the Author
Peter Pen (Timothy Horne) graduated from Meadowbrook Christian school and is currently studying business administration at Liberty University online. Horne's hobbies include writing and coin collecting.
Detective Davis & The Swamp Bandits is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3146-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
