Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Poetry
January 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colors of Life, a new book by Kevin Maddock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The future is hard to see.
The past and present may stop the thought.
The future is there for me.
The future will tell me some day-what it has brought.
The problems of life will always be there.
The good times in life will happen, too.
Staying strong will get me through-
So I can enjoy those future good times with you.
The Colors of Life is an enjoyable collection of poetry that delves into such themes as marriage, life, work, problems, and beauty. These poems tell Kevin Maddock's story. Readers can find something they can relate to while reading these poems.
The Colors of Life is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3240-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
