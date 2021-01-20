Waltham, MA Author Writes Sales Advice Book
January 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSales Process Excellence, a new book by Nicholas R. Hall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Excellence in expertise provides a solution to win sales quickly and build relationships. Nicholas R. Hall has a focused strategy for outstanding sales achievements. Each step builds professional selling abilities. Advanced selling experience creates an urgency to buy. Hall has a strong drive to win and execute plans that exceed revenue objectives.
About the Author
Nicholas R. Hall lives in the city of Waltham, Massachusetts.
Sales Process Excellence is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3128-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us