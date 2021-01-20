Vienna, VA Author Publishes Mindfulness Guide
January 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGraphic Gratitude Guide for a Practice of Gratitude, a new book by Etta Johnson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Just for you-a mindful approach to positivity through gratitude for what is good in your life.
Graphic Gratitude Guides for a Practice of Gratitude is a response to a critical need for hope at this unprecedented time in our nation's history. This simple book provides activities for being mindful of your gratitude. You can find where you fit among the six guides: parent and young child, kids and families, English learners, young adult, adult and elders. A moral compass, gratitude for kindness, growing hope and thankfulness for the USA are also included. Just for you-a guide to help you "view the world with gratitude for a positive attitude"-a logo, a mantra, a mindful lifestyle.
About the Author
When the pandemic changed our lives, Etta Johnson clearly saw the critical importance of gratitude and began to create a means of focusing on it. A developer of curriculum and instructional guides for her whole teaching career, Etta naturally utilized a guide format. As a World War II refugee, she thrived in the US and is eternally grateful for its rights and abundant opportunities. These have led to her being a life-long learner, teacher, mentor, citizenship coach, artist, writer, author of children's books and a memoir, and the proud matriarch of a large family.
Johnson plans to donate all royalties from the sale of this book to those in need.
Graphic Gratitude Guide for a Practice of Gratitude is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7934-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us