Peoria, AZ Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
January 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Love Garbage Trucks, a new book by Patty Domas Fusco, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Come along with Ricky to the most exciting part of the morning- watching the garbage truck come by! Read about how the garbage man Gus keeps the street looking clean and beautiful with his big garbage truck. Then, use the blank coloring pages in the back to really bring the story to life!
I Love Garbage Trucks is based on Patty Domas Fusco's grandson, Ricky, who loves garbage trucks. He would run to closest door or window to watch every move they made. This is Fusco's first book in a children's series, so be on the lookout for our next adventure!
About the Author
Author Patty Domas Fusco resides in Arizona and is the owner/broker of Fusco Realty. She has nine grandchildren, which started her love of children's books. Her stories are based on family members and their unique personalities. Growing up in a rural area in northern Illinois has given the author a wild imagination of her own.
I Love Garbage Trucks is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7932-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
