Des Moines, IA Author Publishes Memoir
January 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeven Broken Souls, a new book by Bull Durham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This my biography of how I was emotionally, verbally and physically abused by my parents that left me with lifelong physical and emotional scars that would have to first recognize, and then fight to overcome. I have no back up or safety net to rely on, it's just me, When I turned 17 I started my life on my own paying my own way and making my own mistakes at my own peril. I worked extremely hard to put myself through high school, college and became a Vice President at one of the nation's largest banks only to see my bosses at retaliate against me time and time again before and after I was a whistle blower. Once I was on my own I tried to become better at everything I do from school, work, my health and own the mistakes I made, but I won't let anyone take my integrity away from me, I've worked too hard at it. I'm healthier than I have ever been, but my family isn't and won't get the help they need and I have lost them as well during this process of recovery. I had money, success, and dated some of the most beautiful women inside and out, but none of that made me happy until God started showing me I had to love myself before I could love anyone or anything else. I was in survival mode for almost 25 years and now I'm unleashing the bull that my grandfather always referred to me as. I have had many surgeries, hospital ER visits and therapists because of the damage my parents did, but I have never used these as a crutch. I haven't always done the right things in my personal life, but I have worked with the highest integrity with my clients to ensure success for them and myself. This bank and HVAC retailer only care about money and will try to run over anyone that gets in their way. If you mess with the bull you're going to get the horns and make no mistake a stagecoach and horse are no match for bull.
About the Author
Bull Durham is the youngest of seven physically, emotionally and verbally abused children at the hands of his parents, but his sisters had it worse, His father left him with a life-long seizure disorder after suffering blunt force trauma to his head, His mother let her boyfriends physically abuse him, but her cruel words left him with emotional scars that were more damaging than anything physically done to him. He started this world on his own when he was just 17 years old with a contact case and $20 to his name. He educated himself through multiple ways, battled addiction and became a Vice President at one of the nation's largest Banks. He gained his sobriety when he was at the height of his career, a rising star, but lost it when he turned whistleblower. He worked in a sexist culture and with a homophobic boss that would run over you if you didn't get out of his way. His sobriety came at a price and he lost most of his family. He is healthier than he has ever been, but has lost all that he once held valuable. He built longstanding relationships for a multiple top retailers in the U.S.A. from Pella Windows and Doors, BATHFITTER and Brunswick Billiards, only to see his career shredded when multiple officers retaliated against him for doing what was right and speaking up. He has had many setbacks in his life, but he hasn't ever let that stop him and never made excuses for his challenges in life. He has told his employer many times"….if you mess with the bull you're going to get the horns. Two companies that sought to harm him by ruining his reputation with false allegations when he was standing up for the consumer, his clients and himself by doing the right things.
Seven Broken Souls is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1431-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
