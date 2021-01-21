Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny was recently recognized as one of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys.
January 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRecently, Attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has been recognized as one of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®. This high honor is only bestowed upon the nation's most skillful litigators in "high-value" personal injury, catastrophic injury, product liability, wrongful death and medical malpractice matters.
For an attorney to be considered for this prestigious award, he or she must have a primary focus on personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and/or medical malpractice law. From here, America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® will conduct an extensive multi-phase selection process to ensure that the award is only presented to the most qualified personal injury attorneys in the country.
The first step of the selection process is identifying the attorney through rigorous third-party research and/or peer nominations by other respected attorneys in the community. From here, the attorney in question will be screened to ensure that they primarily focus their practice on personal injury law. Next, America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® will run this data through their proprietary algorithms. These algorithms help determine the quality of an attorney's work through various factors, including an attorney's lifetime legal achievements, experience, significant personal injury settlements and/or verdicts, peer reputation, client reviews, community service, and more.
Attorney Kenny started out as a civil plaintiff attorney over 25 years ago, and since then he has delivered over 150 verdicts and won several awards, including being voted as one of the Best Attorneys in America by his peers from 2013 to the present.
One of the many high-value settlements New York City Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny has won on behalf of his clients includes a $3.45 million settlement for a young executive in the fashion industry who had her foot crushed by a negligently-constructed fixture that toppled over and onto her foot. As a result, she unfortunately suffered severe damage to her foot that warranted multiple surgeries. Fortunately, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny was able to prove that these damages were due to no fault of her own, and as a result, she was awarded the significant compensation to which she was entitled.
In another case, Attorney Richard M. Kenny achieved a $3.2 million verdict on behalf of a client who suffered wrongful death as a result of being struck by a car and driven into electrical wires on a construction site. In this case, the driver testified he had trouble seeing while he drove, but said he knew he struck something. At first, the two opponents in the case offered a total of $150,000 to settle the case, however, after Attorney Kenny took the case to trial, a $3.2 million verdict was ultimately awarded. While this could not bring the loved one back, it helped the family recover compensation to help them get their lives back on track once again.
Attorney Kenny also participates in a wide array of community service and pro bono activities, including working as a 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Volunteer after the tragedy, and as a Sandy Relief Effort Legal Volunteer after the hurricane took a significant toll on the East Coast.
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has helped victims of malpractice, negligence, and wrongful death in New York City since 2002, and they are ready to help you, too. When you are injured in an accident caused by the negligence of another person, you should not have to fight the uphill battle on your own. Our firm is here to help. Contact our New York City personal injury attorney online or call him at (212) 421-0300.
