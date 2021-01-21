Holland, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
January 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLillie and Oscar Go to Space, a new book by June Rox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lillie and Oscar are two fun-loving Chihuahua puppies who work with NASA and hope to be the next two puppies picked to explore Mars! Once they are picked, the excitement ensues, and they can't wait to go on this really important adventure!
Join Lillie and Oscar on their exploration of Mars in Lillie and Oscar Go to Space, where you too will have a new sense of adventure, appreciation for animals, and a thirst for travel and exploration.
About the Author
June Rox has a passion for storytelling. Her family and family pets have always been her inspiration. Her family's young children help her write her stories in a way that makes it exciting for children to read.
June's hobbies include traveling, experience new adventures, and looking for the best in every day.
Lillie and Oscar Go to Space is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0966-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
