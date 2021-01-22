DeSoto, TX Author Publishes Memoir
January 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTestimony of a Lost Child: A Lot of Years in a Very Short Time, a new book by Janie M. Scroggins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For every action, there is a reaction; be it positive or negative, consequence follows. Sometimes, it's on us to make the best choices we can; other times, it's out of our control. Testimony of a Lost Child: A Lot of Years in a Very Short Time is the gripping memoir of Janie M. Scroggins, who received a crash-course in this lesson at the tender age of seven.
But through all the strife and through every wrong decision, she learned another lesson, one that she hopes will ring true to everyone suffering with depression or lacking in self-worth: faith, both in God and in oneself, will always carry you through.
About the Author
A kind-hearted and giving soul, Janie M. Scroggins is CFO of her church, is an advocate for abused and neglected children, and volunteers at several food pantries. After receiving her associate's degree from community college, she worked in some form of accounting/accounts receivable for 30 years before retiring. She is now studying theology, building upon her faith.
A single mother to three beautiful children, Levrick, Travis, and Nikisha, Scroggins is now also grandmother four beautiful grandchildren, Alexandria, Jordan, Cameron, and T.J.
Testimony of a Lost Child: A Lot of Years in a Very Short Time is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0107-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
