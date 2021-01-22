San Bruno, CA Author Publishes Novel
January 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlways & Forever Perfection, a new book by Violet Ashre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Always & Forever Perfection is about an unbreakable bond between a grandparent and grandchild. Vienna struggles with the shadow of perfection, but in the eyes of her Nanners, she is everything.
An embarrassing and rocky start in a class important to her shakes Vienna's confidence, but with the help of her Nanners, and all those who love her, she weathers whatever storm comes her way-be it jealousy, injury, love, or loss-as she navigates and calms the seas that lead to her future.
About the Author
Violet Ashre grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for writing. She never thought it would become a profession in her life. Writing wasn't the only thing she enjoyed doing: she was a soccer player, a dancer, did artwork, enjoyed volunteering, and more. For Ashre, volunteer work was something she thrived on because of her passion to help others. There was something about the feeling of doing something to better others that made it worthwhile. She loves being around family and friends because they remind her of why she is who she is.
But overall, Ashre is a down-to-earth person and finds joy in the small things in life. Reading was also a huge past time for her, so much so that she always had her nose in a book because each led her on a new roller coaster of emotions.
Always & Forever Perfection is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2389-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
