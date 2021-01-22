Retired NYPD Police Officer & City Tour Guide Publishes Poetry about NYC
January 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Knew?, a new book by David R. Kozlow, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who Knew? is a two-part poem that reflects on historical events in New York City by certain individuals that set the standards in New York City today. Read and reflect on our history from the perspective of a New York City policeman.
About the Author
David R. Kozlow, Jr. is a licensed NYC tour guide with forty years' experience in the hospitality industry who is still working in the field. A retired NYPD Police Officer with thirty years of service, David worked in the NYPD, NYPD Housing Unit, and The NYPD Transit Unit.
Who Knew? is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4963-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us