Spring Hill, KS Professor & Author Publishes Book on Teachers
January 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Teacher as Somebody, a new book by Stu Ervay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Teacher as Somebody details the creative conditions where teachers become thoroughly empowered for academic leadership, decision-making and action-taking.
Especially relevant in today's COVID-19 climate, this book links academic goals to innovative instructional strategies, enabling teachers to be the expert curriculum developers. The underlying premise of The Teacher as Somebody debunks traditional school district management systems. Instead, a complete overhaul is offered, affecting academic decision-making and action-taking processes. Thus, teachers become advocates for their own innate abilities as well as the students they inspire.
The message of The Teacher as Somebody is an outgrowth of 30+ years of educational experience as well as a definitive link to The Curriculum Leadership Institute (cliweb.org). CLI's success provides evidence that The Teacher as Somebody is not simply one author's idea. It is a direct reflection of what actually works to improve the American educational system.
About the Author
Stu Ervay is a retired professor and founder of The Curriculum Leadership Institute (cliweb.org). He taught in public schools for six years and served as a faculty member at Emporia State University (Kansas) for forty-three years. At ESU, he taught undergraduate and graduate classes in teacher education, curriculum, instruction, assessment, and school administration. Stu currently serves on the Executive Council of AARP-Kansas and volunteers for the "Disrupt Aging" project.
Stu is the caregiver for Barbara, his wife of fifty-seven years, who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. They have two sons and three grandchildren. Stu is an Army veteran, a prolific reader, and an active member of his local church.
The Teacher as Somebody is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3206-2. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
