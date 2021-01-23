Dayton, OH Author Publishes Book of Wisdom
January 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuotes from the Edge of Nowhere: The Art of Noticing Unnoticed Wisdom, a new book by Gary Lewis LeRoy, MD., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about a twenty- to forty-year life journey. It recounts ten randomly selected personal quotes, saved in a cookie jar, and creates a life-learning narrative using the origin of the quote. Each story evolves by looking back at the signposts and hints of wisdom sprinkled along the author's life path. Many of these events whispered subtle quotes of wisdom to his conscience. It was up to the author to make sense of them or proceed on life's path, having missed an opportunity to obtain wisdom. All of us are on a similar journey cluttered with obstacles of the human condition. It is the author's desire that this little book of hope and inspiration will serve as a torchlight to illuminate the way on the reader's journey toward a more joyful life-one filled with knowledge, truth, and wisdom.
About the Author
Gary Lewis LeRoy, MD. is a lifelong native of Dayton, Ohio. All his formal education took place in Dayton, from Longfellow Elementary through medical school and his family medicine residency training at Wright State University. Dr. LeRoy is a father of two grown daughters, Julia and Ciara. He is a board-certified family physician who has been serving inner-city Dayton for nearly three decades at East Dayton Health Center. He is the current president of the American Academy of Family Physicians (2019-20) and the associate dean for student affairs and admissions at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Dr. LeRoy has served on community and nonprofit boards, at one point serving on thirteen boards. Volunteerism and service to others is his passion.
Quotes from the Edge of Nowhere: The Art of Noticing Unnoticed Wisdom is a 180-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4299-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
