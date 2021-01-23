Fredericksburg, VA Author Writes Romantic Thriller
January 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmelia's Amnesia, a new book by Jennifer Taylor, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Amelia Jones wakes up in a hospital with no memory. She is told that she was in a "hiking accident" and had developed retrograde amnesia as a result. Her fiancé, Michael Williams, helps her put back the pieces of her life that she has lost. In the process, Brent Hall, who is obsessed with Amelia becomes jealous of her and Michael's relationship. Stalking the both of them, he will do whatever it takes to have her. In this romantic thriller, Amelia will face the ups and downs of discovering her life all over again, and the danger she may be in.
About the Author
Jennifer Taylor was born and raised in Virginia. She currently lives with her boyfriend, three guinea pigs, and gerbil. She has a bachelor's degree in rehab science and tutors children with developmental disabilities. In her free time, she enjoys reading, taking care of her pets, and working out at the gym.
Amelia's Amnesia is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3021-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
