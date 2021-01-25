Harvey Kubernik's 2020 "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" and 2021 Literary and Music Expeditions
January 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStephen K. Peeples, Santa Clarita journalist, Grammy nominee, award-winning radio producer, interviewed author Harvey Kubernik about his most recent book on music documentaries, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," published by Otherworld Cottage Industries. Read their entire interview at https://stephenkpeeples.com/stephen-k-peeples/author-harvey-kubernik-qa-docs-that-rock-music-that-matters/.
On Saturday, January 23rd, Harvey was the guest on host Larry Battson's radio show "Animal Tracks," posted on "Larry Battson Facebook Live" discussing Harvey's 19th book, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters."
To learn more about poet Allen Ginsberg's relationship to music and the 2021 issue of his never-before-released recording of his 1956 poem, "Howl," take a journey with Harvey Kubernik who knew him. "Ugly Things" magazine displays a couple of Kubernik and Ginsberg interviews at http://ugly-things.com/allen-ginsberg-at-reed-college-the-first-recorded-reading-of-howl/. Harvey Kubernik's 1994 and 1996 interviews with Ginsberg will be featured in the spring 2021 issue #100 of "Beat Scene" magazine, a UK quarterly publication edited by Kevin Ring.
In 2008 Harvey Kubernik wrote "Canyon of Dreams: The Magic and the Music of Laurel Canyon," and was a consultant on director Alison Ellwood's well-received 2020 documentary "Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time" examined in depth in Harvey's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters." His expanded dialogue from the current cover story in "Record Collector News" magazine with Ellwood about her new music documentary "THE GO-GO'S," is displayed at : https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-go-gos-documentary-qa-with-director-alison-ellwood/, one of three Kubernik articles appearing in that issue.
Elvis Presley fans will want to check out Harvey's birthday tribute to Elvis Presley and his essay about the new box set "Elvis In Nashville," created from 1970 Nashville recording sessions. Enjoy the read at: https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-happy-birthday-elvis-presley/.
And this week's "Music Connection" magazine also features Harvey's 1975 interview with rock icon Tina Turner and the 2021 news about her just released HBO documentary, memories on touring in the sixties in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, and multi-narrative reflections on her epic "River Deep, Mountain High" 1966 recording session at Gold Star with arranger Jack Nitzsche and record producer Phil Spector at https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-tina-turner-documentary/.
"Ventures: Stars on Guitars" has just been released on DVD. The new February 2021 issue of UK-based "Shindig!" magazine features a multi-page article on the legendary instrumental band, The Ventures, incorporating Harvey's interview with co-founder Don Wilson. Next up, the March issue of "Shindig!" will feature Kubernik's cover story on the Mamas and the Papas whose debut album "Can You Believe Your Eyes And Ears" is being re-released by Geffen/UMe Records. The LP now features the original cover photo by Guy Webster, the subject of a Kubernik-penned, 2014 coffee table book, "Big Shots: Rock Legends and Hollywood Icons."
And don't forget to check out Kubernik's Korner for news about author Loren Glass' book about "Carol King's Tapestry," and the April publication of Joel Selvin's "Hollywood Eden: The Story of the Rise of Southern California's Musical Mythos" with The Beach Boys, Jan & Dean, the Byrds, Mamas & Papas..
