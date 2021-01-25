Handmade, Repurposed Wool Company Sees Huge Spike in Sales After #BernieMittens Go Viral
January 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsJanuary 25, 2020, Pleasant Grove, UT - Marcella Hill, owner of decade-old Love Woolies has never sold so many wool mittens within a few days. Each item is one-of-a-kind, hand-cut and hand-sewn by mothers working from home in Utah. Wool mittens, cabin socks, cashmere scrunchies and more are all created from tattered, unwanted sweaters that would have been sent to the dump. The Utah-based company has saved over 40,000 sweaters and turned them into cozy items. What is normally a slow month in mitten sales, turned into the biggest she's ever seen.
"When I woke up on Inauguration day, I never imagined that handmade wool mittens would be this year's symbol of unity and hope," Hill says. "I had tons of customers asking me if Bernie was wearing our mittens and I really thought he was! We now know that Jen Ellis made his mittens, but I was ecstatic that handmade, repurposed items were in the spotlight!!"
Hill spoke with creator Ellis about the company's rising popularity and thanked her for inspiring everyone to shop sustainably. Love Woolies was able to find an old wool sweater and turn it into two pairs of mittens that resemble the pair Bernie was wearing. All proceeds made from the mittens will be donated to the elementary school that Ellis teaches at, or her charity of choice. More details will be posted on their Instagram.
This isn't the first time Love Woolies has shown up when needed. Hill and her seamstresses hand-sewed face masks for healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic when no one could find any. After word spread, sales began to skyrocket - allowing them to have the best year in sales yet. They were also able to donate masks to teachers and students all across the U.S, totaling over 25,000 masks donated. Hill recalls, "In 2019 we made 35k in sales online. Then in 2020, we made over 750k. We were able to provide jobs for our seamstresses when so many were let go or had spouses experience lay-offs."
Hill says, "Handmade, repurposed wool mittens are more than cozy… they're a reminder that we have enough in us when we get creative. There's hope and peace for America to be self-reliant. And to all my makers out there… MAKE IT! Go give it your all!"
While the '#BernieMittens' may not last forever, Marcella and her team has gotten a good laugh at the memes and loves to see everyone bonding over handmade, wool mittens. Love Woolies' message seen on Instagram, stickers/notes placed in each order and all throughout their website is to "Create joy, despite the flaws." They hope to inspire their customers that if a tattered, flawed sweater can be turned into a beautiful pair of cozy mittens that spark joy… You can create joy from the flaws in your life. Hill hopes to continue selling her handmade items and inspiring everyone to shop sustainably, shop handmade and to create some joy! We all could use some of that right now.
Shop handmade, repurposed wool mittens and more cozy items at lovewoolies.com. But you'll have to hurry, everything is one-of-a-kind and selling out by the hour.
