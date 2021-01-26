Shaker Heights, OH Author Publishes Book on World Religions
January 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDominant World Religions Are Mythical, Violent, Sexist, Misogynistic, Discriminatory and Judgmental, a new book by Khepra Ka-Re Amente Anu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dominant World Religions Are Mythical, Violent, Sexist, Misogynistic, Discriminatory and Judgmental is a unique account of the actual scriptures of the world's dominant religions to illuminate that these religions are Dogmatic, Mythical, Misogynistic, Sexist, Discriminatory and Judgmental, as well as Fabrications Attributed to an Imaginary God. It uses the extant scriptures of religious books and is not debate or opinion.
This book is relevant to anyone who is sick of dogmatic, discriminatory, judgmental, and violent religions. It also shows how the world's dominant religions are copies of older African-Kemetic/Anu (Egyptian/Ethiopian) religious myths.
Readers can learn and increase awareness about the mythical, misogynistic, dogmatic, discriminatory, and violent nature of religion.
About the Author
Khepra Ka-Re Amente Anu loves history, nature, and exercise, and lives a vegan lifestyle.
Dominant World Religions Are Mythical, Violent, Sexist, Misogynistic, Discriminatory and Judgmental is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $58.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2459-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
