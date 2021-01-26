Bensenville, IL Author Publishes Health Advocate Memoir
January 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSICK: A True Story, a new book by Anna Gattone Kamide, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
SICK is a true, cautionary tale. Author Anna Gattone Kamide tells her story of the medical traumas she endured as a result of a botched hysterectomy. Kamide shares her difficult journey with the world through moments of fear, exhaustion, and glimmers of humor and hope. She hopes her story will encourage others to advocate for their own health and serve as a warning should anyone else find themselves in a similar situation.
About the Author
Anna Gattone Kamide is the proud wife of Daniel and grateful mother to two amazing boys. She now enjoys her time with her sons, daughters-in-law, and five beautiful grandchildren, Jordan, Aliyah, Alinah, Arianna, and Amira. As a new author, she is currently working on additional books.
SICK: A True Story is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3236-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us