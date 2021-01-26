H.L. Neblett Community Center, Located in Owensboro, KY, Launches New Website to Highlight Positive Outreach Efforts Within the Local Community
January 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsA staple of the Owensboro community, H.L. Neblett Community Center, is excited to announce the launch of a new website that highlights the various programs and positive outreach efforts happening within the community center and around the local area. The new website which can be found at https://www.HLNeblett.org/ is a freshly updated website aimed at representing the community center. It features a wide variety of elements to help children, teenagers, parents, and mature adults learn more about what the H.L. Neblett Community Center has to offer.
The mission of the H.L. Neblett Community Center is to empower members of the community. On the new website, the mission statement reads "the H.L. Neblett Community Center is committed to empowering the lives of children and adults through its many programs and activities" and that is exactly what the Board of Directors and the team of Community Center Directors aim to do every day.
Officially named in 1979, the H.L. Neblett Community Center began operating under the name of the Community Recreation Council in 1936 thanks to the hard work of Dr. Reginald C. Neblett and his wife, Mrs. Hattie L. Neblett, as well as a number of other founding board members. Throughout the years, the community center received various grants and underwent multiple renovations until June 1, 2005 when, after four years of fundraising and selling bricks for the walkway of the new building, the Center broke ground on a $2.98 million, 24,000 square foot complex, on the original location.
Now, over 15 years later, the H.L. Neblett Community Center is breaking a new type of ground by going online with a new website. The new website has a wide variety of features that visitors can use to learn more about the fascinating history of the H.L. Neblett Community Center and the various programs that are offered at the center itself including:
The childcare center is a state-funded program that offers two programs in one to serve the youth of Owensboro. One program, the Trib Ball "Free to Learn" Childcare Center, is offered to children 6 weeks through 12 years old and is run by a highly trained, professional, compassionate group of staff and teachers.
Western Academy at The Neblett was founded as an academic enrichment program for African American and Biracial males in grades 3 through 12. The mission of Western Academy at The Neblett is to support young males in the community so that they can excel in all areas of their lives through mentorship, support, and positive reinforcement.
The After-School Enrichment Program at the H.L. Neblett Community Center is available for children ages 4 through 12 who need a productive environment for after-school hours. At the After-School Enrichment Program, children can be tutored, get assistance with homework, and have access to mentoring.
The H.L. Neblett Community Center is open in the evening to youths aged 9 years old through 17 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m, Monday through Thursday, year-round. The Evening Recreation Program offers a safe haven and a variety of activities including, but not limited to, sports, games, and life-skill training opportunities.
Physical fitness is just as important as educational strength in the eyes of the H.L. Neblett Community Center which is why a physical fitness/weight room is available free of charge. The fitness room features a variety of state-of-the-art equipment and is available to anyone over the age of 18 who is willing to sign a liability waiver.
A huge part of proper child development is proper nutrition which is why the H.L. Neblett Community Center prepares breakfast, lunch, dinner, and two snacks each day for the children in attendance. The community center also prepares meals for events hosted at the Neblett Center such as Black History, Thanksgiving, Christmas dinners, and more.
The H.L. Neblett Community Center isn't only aimed at helping children and young adults in the Owensboro area. The community center also offers a Mature Adult Program for those over the age of 50 to motivate and engage participants to live healthier and happier lives through social activities.
Those interested in learning more about the various programs offered at the H.L. Neblett Community Center and Western Academy at The Neblett can do so by visiting the new website. In addition to learning more about the programs available to members of the community, the new website also offers:
One of the most important aspects of the website that exists to ensure the future of the community center is the online donation form. Visitors are able to choose a preset amount or determine their own donation amount then donate directly to the community center through PayPal, by using a credit or debit card, or can choose to send in a personal check to the community center.
The H.L. Neblett Community Center invites visitors of all walks of life to come into the center and see for themselves the good that the staff is doing for children, adolescents, teens, and adults alike throughout Owensboro. Interested parties can visit the website at https://www.HLNeblett.org/ to read more about the community center and can use the website's contact form to reach out to the staff to schedule a visit. Those interested in learning more can also visit the community center's active Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events, current happenings, and how the H.L. Neblett Community Center continues to give back to the Owensboro community.
About the H.L. Neblett Community Center
Founded in 1936 by Dr. Reginald C. Neblett and Mrs. Hattie L. Neblett, 6 years after they became permanent residents of the Owensboro, KY area, the H.L. Neblett Community Center has undergone multiple renovations and an entire, 2.5 million dollar rebuild over the last 90 years. Now a staple in the city, the H.L. Neblett Community Center offers a safe space where youths, adolescents, teens, and adults alike can gather. The various programs, including the state-renowned Western Academy at the Neblett which offers educational and recreational support for African American and Biracial boys in grades 3 through 12, are aimed at strengthening the support systems in place for those in the community. Learn more about the H.L. Neblett Community Center by visiting https://www.HLNeblett.org/, liking their Facebook page, or calling the community center to speak to Community Center Director, Olga McKissic, directly at 270-685-3197.
