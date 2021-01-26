Westminster, MD Author Publishes Collection of Poetry and Songs
January 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOriginal Songs and Poetry: Coloring Music to Move the World and Touch the Hearts, a new book by Sandra J. Leishear, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poets, artists, and musicians alike rejoice at this inspiring collection of original songs and poems. Sandra J. Leishear bears her soul in poems that discuss topics like love and grief. Prepare to be both inspired and moved as you read Leishear's truly unique works.
A Personal Note:
Use of this material as well as recording purposes are available with permission only. If you have an interest in this material please contact e-mail address: pandstaurus@hotmail.com for further information.
Thank you
Original Songs and Poetry: Coloring Music to Move the World and Touch the Hearts is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0777-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
