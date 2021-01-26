Winston-Salem, NC Author Writes Anti-Bullying Book
January 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStars Above, a new book by Bev Ann Foust Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever found yourself gazing up at the sky, wondering if the stars have the answers? Stars Above is a reminder that bullying in schools has to stop. There are too many children out there who are hurting. Maybe they can seek comfort in our stars above…
About the Author
Bev Ann Foust Collins was born in Alabama, the seventh of seven children. Her family moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for new and better opportunities. Bev and her husband have a son and a daughter and also two very special grandchildren.
The Foust Collins family attends Brookstown United Methodist Church in Pfafftown, North Carolina. For many years, their ladies group (United Methodist Women) has been involved in many projects that help women, children, and youth at home and where in need.
Stars Above is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5325-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
