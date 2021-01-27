Racine, WI Author Publishes Memoir
January 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI May Be Broken… My Story of Surviving, a new book by Sheka Duberstine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I May Be Broken… My Story of Surviving follows one woman's lifelong struggle with bullying, domestic abuse, and sexual assault. In her memoir, Sheka Duberstine shares how she overcame the past traumas and emerged stronger and more confident-and ready to help others who are going through the same things.
About the Author
Sheka Duberstine loves to relax and play with her son. They love to sing and dance, and learn new things together. Duberstine also enjoys expanding her horizons.
I May Be Broken… My Story of Surviving is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7080-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
