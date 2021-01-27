Formerly of Tennessee, now Florida Resident & Author Publishes Memoir of Living with Diabetes
Today, with Type 1 diabetes now occurring with increasing frequency in children, Diabetes – How I Fought the War offers invaluable information.
It informs the reader how the author, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1974 as an adolescent, has successfully managed the disease for nearly fifty years. The book describes the medical advancements that have taken place to help diabetics cope with the disease and offers what diabetics should know to help them avoid potential complications of the disease. It also can be very informative for friends and families of diabetics. It can provide them with understanding and make them aware of ways to recognize problems faced by diabetics.
About the Author
Jeff Ludwig has always enjoyed nature and participating in outdoor activities like camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and any activity that helps provide an awareness of natural beauty in the outdoors. He also loves being involved with his children's activities. His oldest daughter (Hillary) is a nurse in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. His oldest son (Brooks) received a BS degree in Architectural Engineering from Bowling Green State University and is now a Marine being trained to be a pilot. His daughter (Jordan) is in college in Ohio to get a nursing degree. His youngest son (Hayden) got his BS degree from The Ohio State University and is now a financial advisor. His fiancée, Sara, is a CEO/Nursing Home Administrator in Tennessee. Ludwig believes diabetes truly is a war and has become an epidemic.
Ludwig's goal in writing this book is to provide information to diabetics (Type 1 and Type 2) and their loved ones to help them understand the disease and ways to fight the battles to avoid complications and defeat. He also recognizes his support team as critical in his success.
Diabetes – How I Fought the War is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3414-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
