Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Religious Memoir
January 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalk in Faith, Not by Sight: Trusting God in the Midst of Hardship, a new book by Fabiola Balcazar, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Fabiola Balcazar's mission is to complete God's will and encourage His sheep, to show that no matter what they may be going through, God is with them. Surrender and open your heart to Jesus. He is faithful and will restore what any enemy has taken from you or your friends. He will provide you with beauty from the ashes. When your faith is tested, Jesus has reason. Thank Him, no matter how bad or good the moment you are experiencing is; stop the hate, violence, and racism. He died for all of us and loves you.
Walk in Faith, Not by Sight: Trusting God in the Midst of Hardship is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3055-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
