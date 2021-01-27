Katy, TX Author Writes Self-Help Book
January 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGear Up, a new book by Gbenga Komolafe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gear Up was written based on personal experience to provide an overview and collation of the key ingredients for success which are needed by every dreamer to kick off their dreams and achieve them. In a fast-moving world such as our current world, the place of these key ingredients become very critical as many people have either failed in their first or second attempts to kick off their dreams due to a lack of one or some of these key ingredients, while some are yet to kick off on their dream projects due to lack of understanding of the key elements to be geared up with.
About the Author
Gbenga Komolafe holds MBA degree from the Bradford School of Management, Bradford University, UK. He has more than a decade and half working in different management positions for a multinational oil field services company. He currently works as an operations' services delivery manager for the same company he has been working with for more than two decades. He has a wealth of experience in people management, business management, and leadership areas.
LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gbenga-komolafe-78550b29/
Gear Up is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3408-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
