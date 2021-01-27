Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Expands Global Presence With New Office in Milan, Italy
January 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCorporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a global middle-market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce its continued global expansion with the opening of a new office in Milan, Italy.
Alberto Della Ricca and Andrea Orsi, the founders of CFA Italy are pleased to become part of CFAW's international organization. CFA Italy provides management consulting services, mergers and acquisitions advisory services and equity and debt financing to business owners in a broad range of industry sectors. Mr. Della Ricca and Mr. Orsi have assembled a strong team of advisors with experience working with domestic and international clients on advisory and M&A projects.
"We are very excited to have Alberto, Andrea and their colleagues join CFAW and open our first CFAW office in Italy," said Jim Zipursky, Chairman/CEO of CFAW, "They have a very successful track record in M&A and we could not have asked for a better partner to build our brand in Italy. We look forward to many successful transactions with Alberto and Andrea."
About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide
Founded in 1956, CFAW is a leading investment banking firm, with offices in the USA, Mexico, India, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Kingdom providing middle-market companies with a wide range of M&A, financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
949.305.6710
Contact Us
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
949.305.6710
Contact Us