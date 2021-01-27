Dealing with Chaotic Changes in a Disruptive New Era
January 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMinneapolis, MN (January 27, 2021): Intercepting Horizons, a strategic advisory services firm that specializes in helping organizations deal with rapid technology-driven change, is pleased to announce that the company's founding partners, David Espindola and Michael Wright, have written a new book titled The Exponential Era – Strategies to Stay Ahead of the Curve in an Era of Chaotic Changes and Disruptive Forces, published by Wiley / IEEE Press. The book not only helps leaders understand the rapid change and convergences in technologies that are disrupting entire industries, but it also provides a new step-by-step strategic planning methodology called SPX designed to help organizations deal with uncertainty, mitigate risks, and become purposeful forces with sustainable impact on their markets.
SPX is a completely new approach to strategic planning. It starts with the premise that it is possible to identify transformative disruptions and map risks, opportunities, and capabilities, allowing organizations to create and prioritize actionable plans designed to stay ahead of the exponential curve.
The book describes how the convergence of exponential platforms, including Artificial Intelligence, Networks and Blockchain, Biotechnology, Quantum Computing, Internet of Things, 3D Printing, Robotics, and Material Science will shape megatrends that are bringing profound changes to the way we live, how our businesses operate, and the new ways our societies will function.
The Exponential Era has received praise from industry, government, and academia:
"The Exponential Era turns strategic planning from a stagnant limited application exercise to an active thoughtful process that can yield benefits for all companies and executives. Every company leader can find a gem in The Exponential Era to apply to their business big or small."
Mike Splinter, currently Chairman of NASDAQ and former CEO of Applied Materials
"The Exponential Era is a must-read for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and virtually anyone navigating our highly complex and rapidly changing world. Having spent a career dealing with complexity and chaos, I can attest that these two are onto something new, relevant, and exciting with SPX."
General Joseph Votel, Retired 4-star General and CEO of BENS
"The Exponential Era provides a roadmap for strategic decision making in a digital world. It is a must read for top management teams who recognize the importance of disrupting themselves before they are disrupted."
Dr. Stefanie Ann Lenway, Dean, Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas
About: Intercepting Horizons is a Minneapolis-based firm that provides strategic advisory services designed and developed for the Exponential Era. The firm prepares leadership teams to intercept new trends and converging technology vectors impacting their future. Intercepting Horizons strategic advisors are experienced in operational and strategic roles in C-suites and on public and private boards. The firm guides clients in navigating through fast, technology-driven changes, resulting in stable, sustainable, and profitable growth. Services include strategic advisory and multi-vector research guided by SPX - a unique strategic planning methodology based on continuous, iterative short cycles in response to fast changes and the interaction of multiple horizons.
Contacts:
David Espindola: david.espindola@interceptinghorizons.com
Michael Wright: michael.wright@interceptinghorizons.com
To learn more about Intercepting Horizons, visit: https://interceptinghorizons.com
To learn more about the book, visit https://theexponentialerabook.com/
Contact Information
David Espindola
Intercepting Horizons
Contact Us
David Espindola
Intercepting Horizons
Contact Us