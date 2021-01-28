Two Sisters From Lorain County Publish Children's Book
Heart of the Forest, a new book by Megan and Lea Deis, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Come along with Fox as he sets out in search of the magical Heart of Forest. It's not long before he realizes that adventures just aren't as much fun when you travel alone!
Young readers will fall in love with Fox and all the creatures of the forest as they learn the importance of togetherness.
About the Authors
When sisters Megan and Lea found out their older sister was pregnant with her first child, they knew they had to provide her with a gift that came from the heart. Megan, a middle school counselor, and Lea, a nurse in the cardiac ICU, wanted to instill a sense of adventure and a value of togetherness in their future niece. From these thoughts and ideas came their first children's book, Heart of the Forest. They hope you enjoy their story as much as they enjoyed writing it.
Heart of the Forest is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7859-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
