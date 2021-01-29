Brentwood, MO Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
January 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ninja Astronaut, a new book by C.B. Wayne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a child, we have so many dreams that we set to fulfill in our adulthood. With the story of the Ninja Astronaut, we are taught that everyone is born with a superb amount of potential. The dream of being anything, even a ninja astronaut, is achievable.
About the Author
C.B. Wayne works in healthcare. She has two young sons. Writing stories is one of her hobbies.
The Ninja Astronaut is a 22-page board book with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2311-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
