Montgomery County, PA Author Publishes Cop Novel
January 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Arrest, a new book by RM Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Last Arrest centers on an NYPD detective in his last days before retirement. His last case starts out as a routine investigation but turns into a never-ending sequence of twists and turns, taking both him and his forensic companions through one intriguing event after another. All while he must endure and care for his wife whose end date is drawing ever closer.
A mixture of solid detective work, the presence of an artificial intelligence, and an "Inner Voice" guides our detective through unexpected moments and observations right up until the explosive climax in a New York City courtroom.
About the Author
RM Jordan is happily married with two grown children and two grandchildren who provide excitement. He enjoys gardening, sporting clays, reading history, and playing chess.
The Last Arrest is a 548-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4596-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us