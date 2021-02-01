First Student Recognizes Drivers for Unwavering Commitment to Safety During Love the Bus Month
February 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsCINCINNATI - Now more than ever, school bus drivers are demonstrating the essential role they play in supporting the communities they serve. Each school day, drivers show immense care, deep dedication and a strong commitment to safety. First Student joins the American School Bus Council (ASBC) in recognizing these drivers during Love the Bus Month.
School bus drivers are the most highly-trained, tested and scrutinized drivers on the road. First Student drivers typically complete more than 40 hours of training before driving passengers. The company's hiring, training and ongoing development programs help deliver a ride that is about twice as safe as the industry average.
During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, school bus drivers have been on the frontline, providing services that have helped ease the anxieties of many families. They are following new guidelines around social distancing, use of face coverings and disinfecting to make the school bus as safe as possible. In school districts where students are learning remotely, school bus drivers are delivering meals, learning packets and other supplies to students.
"COVID-19 has created a challenging operating environment for our industry," said First Student President Paul G. Osland. "We appreciate the ongoing commitment of our drivers to our operations during this unprecedented school year. They continue to rise to the challenges this pandemic presents. I could not be prouder of their efforts to keep themselves and the students we serve safe and healthy."
In a typical school year, more than 26 million students start and finish their school days on the yellow school bus. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are approximately 70 times safer than passenger cars and 10 times safer than walking.
The ASBC created Love the Bus Month in 2007 to raise awareness and appreciation for the experience of riding the school bus, as well as honor drivers for their ever-important jobs.
Throughout February, First Student will recognize valuable team members for their hard work and dedication, including drivers, monitors, dispatchers and technicians. More than 50,000 First Student employees come together each day to deliver the best start and finish to the school day for millions of families across North America.
About First Student, Inc.
As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.
