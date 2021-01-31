Chicago, IL Author Publishes Novel
January 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsComplexities of Human Emotions: Touched, a new book by Emily Nicole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Touched is the tale of a young woman living in the present but struggling with a secret from her past.
Tiana Reed has a perfect life-doting husband, inquisitive daughter, and the career of her dreams…but when an estranged relative unexpectedly appears, Tiana's life and sanity are sent into a whirlwind.
In the first installment of the Complexities of Human Emotions series, Tiana will have to decide whether to try and cope as her world falls apart, or face her fears head on.
About the Author
Emily Nicole majored in premed and psychology with a minor in music, then later on journalism. Her special interests are animals, art, writing, music, and anything creative.
Complexities of Human Emotions: Touched is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3093-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
