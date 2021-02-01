Work From Home and IT Infrastructure Impacted by Covid says Janco
February 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Today Janco Associates, (https://www.e-janco.com) Inc. has released its 2021 Edition of CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle with electronic forms. The policies address specific WFH infrastructure requirements and contains over 100 IT best practices. The CEO of Janco, Mr. M Victor Janulaitis said, "We have created a new policy for WFH and telecommuting and the IT Infrastructure Policies / electronic forms with specific tools to address the implications of the Work From Home." He added, "The world has changed with the evolution of the IT and enterprise work environment. Companies have responded as more operations move towards remote workers working from locations other than enterprise offices. This has implications on the safety and well-being of people, enterprise operational impact, risks, compliance, and communication." In addition he said, "We have also updated all of our electronic forms – adding several new WFH related forms and a job description for Manager WFH Support."
These issues are all addressed In the 2021 Editions of the IT Infrastructure policies and Work From Home and Telecommuting Policy. The focus is on:
• Impact of a work from home on the enterprise
• Impact of a work from home on employees and customers
• Supply chain disruptions
• Specific procedures and processes that are required to address remote workers
• Definition of resource allocations need to protect both employees and customers
• Identification of communication and education required for management and employees
The CEO said, "In addition to the policies and electronic forms we are offering our users the option to acquire our industry leading IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template plus all 312 IT job in our 2021 Edition of the Internet and IT Job Descriptions HandiGuide. These also come with Janco's one or two years of update service."
There are 21 policies in the bundle. They cover every aspect of the how the IT function operates. Included is a full-blown safety program, a WFH & Telecommuting policy, a media communication plan and much more.
Janco's products use the latest technology and are delivered electronically. The firm includes in its customer base organizations from over 100 countries and across most industry segments.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concerns CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
