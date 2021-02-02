Muskegon, MI Author Publishes Novel
February 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Suspect, a new book by Nathaniel M. Malone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Calvin finds himself at a party in the wrong place at the wrong time, he suddenly finds himself battling false accusations from a police officer who seems determined to pin him, regardless of evidence or lack thereof.
The Suspect was written to create a realistic, immersive experience using imagery to help the reader dive into a new world.
About the Author
Nathaniel M. Malone is a nineteen-year-old African-American author. He has played football and wrestled at a small, Division III school in Michigan and always aspired to be an author. Encouraged by his English teachers, he is proud to produce his first manuscript.
The Suspect is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0149-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
