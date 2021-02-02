Reston, VA Author Publishes Political Memoir
February 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRetirement Tumultuous Events & Why US Presidents Are Impeached, a new book by Cyrus Tahernia, MD, FAAP, FACC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Retirement Tumultuous Events & Why US Presidents Are Impeached details adventures and exotic places that author Cyrus Tahernia, MD, FAAP, FACC has been throughout his retirement, while also providing commentary on global events that have occurred. Through detailed reports, Tahernia provides an in-depth look into domestic and foreign politics and expands our world view through his travels abroad.
About the Author
Cyrus Tahernia, MD, FAAP, FACC graduated from Tehran University's School of Medicine with a laureate degree. He then moved to the US for post-graduate schooling for pediatrics and pediatric cardiology. He has been American Board Certified in both pediatrics and pediatric cardiology. Additionally, he is a senior fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP), cardiology section, and a Fellow of American College of Cardiology (FACC). Tahernia was a visiting professor in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was a professor and chairman of the Pediatric Department, later moving to clinical professor and director of Pediatric Cardiology and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Tahernia is the author od thirty-one scientific peer-reviewed publications in American and British medical journals and has authored his own books entitled The Long and Tumultuous Journey of My Life, Where Have We Been and Where Are We Going?, Lifestyle is Driving Us Toward Impending Demise and Retirement's Agony.
When he is not writing, Tahernia's hobbies include gardening, teaching, research, reading medical and regular journals, and politics. He enjoys watching sports and political commentaries.
Retirement Tumultuous Events & Why US Presidents Are Impeached is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $57.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3168-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
