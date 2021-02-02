Reston, VA Author Publishes Novel
A Dispassionate Man, a new book by Arthur Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Paul McKay's life is not what he wishes. Debt and uncertainty are all that seem to lie ahead of him. When his plane crashes, and Paul survives, this looks to be the opportunity he's been looking for. Could he allow his family and friends to believe he's dead, and begin again? With the help from an old Army friend, Brian Snyder, Paul sets about creating a new identity, purpose, and life. But will his past relationships and responsibilities catch up with him? This is a story about how the choices we make impact the people around us.
About the Author
Arthur Sullivan is the father of four and the grandfather of fourteen. After the passing of his wife, his focus has been solely on his work and family.
A Dispassionate Man is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3334-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
