Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Seeking Innovation Partners

February 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSuntory Beverage & Food Limited (SBF) is looking to partner with individuals, startups and/or research institutions on solutions for natural preservatives for beverages. Interested parties can submit their ideas through the Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal.
Consumers are putting more attention on products that are clean-label and more natural. In some markets, Suntory must currently use a limited number of artificial preservatives, combined with heating processes for product safety. Suntory would like to achieve zero artificial preservative use to meet increasing consumer demand worldwide.
Suntory is specifically looking for clean-label ingredients with an antimicrobial or bacteriostatic activity against molds and yeasts. The company is most interested in natural preservatives derived from plants. Suntory is also interested in natural preservatives delivered from microorganisms that have a history of safe use for food (e.g. Lactic acid bacteria, yeast, Aspergillus oryzae and mushroom).
Key Success Criteria
Submitters should be able to provide samples for Suntory's internal evaluation and have a history of safe use for food and no safety issues. Ideal submitters will have experimental results on MIC (preferably <1,000ppm) against molds and yeasts, good solubility, and be pH stable. Suntory would prefer that the color/taste/flavor of beverages not be negatively affected, and that mass production should be possible or likely to be possible.
For more detailed information, visit this specific Tech Need on the Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal.
yet2 manages and maintains the Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal. The portal provides a single point of entry for submissions, ensuring no confidential information is passed to Suntory until submissions are properly vetted and moved along to further stages of engagement. yet2 filters and evaluates the submissions based on a number of criteria.
About Suntory
Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $21.0 billion in 2019. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare - the spirit of bold ambition - and its 40,210 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.
Suntory Beverage & Food (SBF), established in 2009 as a member of the Suntory Group, is a global company overseeing mainstay businesses in the non-alcoholic beverages and food product categories.
Learn more about Suntory Group and SBF at www.suntory.com and www.suntory.com/softdrink/.
About yet2
yet2 operates at the hub of the global technology market. Since 1999, we have been an Open Innovation services company working for an international corporate client base. yet2 provides hands-on technology transfer services in the areas of targeted technology scouting, strategic dealflow, Open Innovation portal management, innovation tours, anonymous deals, technology licensing, and patent transaction services - bringing our Open Innovation clients hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Learn more about yet2 by visiting: www.yet2.com. Follow yet2 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Contact Information
Kelley Lynn Kassa
YET2.COM, INC
781-373-1119
