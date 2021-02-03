Massif Hires Christine Collins As New Vice President and General Manager
February 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsASHLAND, Ore. – February 3, 2021 – Massif, a leader in flame-resistant clothing for the United States Military, today announced the hiring of new Vice President and General Manager Christine Collins. With years of experience in both garments and textiles, Collins is poised to continue the successful growth at Massif. She will guide a team that is known worldwide for designing and producing advanced technical apparel for the U.S. Military and those working in the world's most challenging environments.
"I am extremely excited to welcome Christine Collins to the Massif family," said Daniel Tenenblatt, President of Massif. "Her knowledge, experience, enthusiasm, and leadership skills will be instrumental in fulfilling our mission to provide revolutionary fabrics and garments to the people who love our gear."
Collins comes to Massif most recently from Adidas, where she was responsible for textile and garment production in the Western Hemisphere. Her invaluable experience in sourcing, development, quality control, trend analysis, and supplier performance will help her drive Massif forward.
"I am very excited to join Massif and to build upon the company's success," said Christine Collins, Vice President, and General Manager. "I look forward to leading a talented team that is positioned to take Massif to the next level in the design, development, and production of advanced technical apparel."
For more information on Massif, visit www.massif.com, or see what the company is up to on Instagram and Facebook.
About Massif
Founded in 1999, Massif grew by word of mouth from the Search and Rescue (SAR) and Wildland Firefighting communities to the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army. Today Massif serves every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the general aviation community, and other specialized organizations. Massif was founded by two passionate visionaries who set the bar high for quality and excellence. Co-founder Randy Benham was a Jenny Lake SAR crew member in the Grand Teton National Park who understood the demands of rugged, unpredictable, and hazardous work conditions. He wondered why flame-resistant gear was not as comfortable and effective as his favorite non-FR gear. On a mission to fill this gap and solve the problem, Massif partnered with a fabric manufacturer in Los Angeles called Antex Knitting Mills. Together, they invented never-before-seen FR fabrics and innovative clothing designs for numerous climates and contexts. Every yarn and stitch represents the vision of Massif, including a commitment to be 100% made in the U.S.A. For more information about Massif, visit massif.com.
# # #
Contact Information
Seth Biden
Massif
707-477-3906
