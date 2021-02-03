South Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Novel
February 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrothers 4 Life, a new book by Kyle D. Regenauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story that hits very close to home for many families, this book follows the journey of four close friends who are thick as thieves. Growing up together and believing they are inseparable, there is one element that will test their friendship forever: drug addiction. Pulling at your heart strings and being very relatable to many, this story is based off true events and will inspire those who are struggling that it is never too late to ask for help.
About the Author
Kyle D. Regenauer is from Milwaukee. He enjoys spending his time writing, painting, anything that is Superman related. Regenauer also enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
Check out the author online at https://www.facebook.com/Kyles-Writing-Corner-103099918340464.
Brothers 4 Life is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2340-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
