Melissa, TX Author Publishes Book of "Rants"
February 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAt Odds with the Gods: A Series of Rants, a new book by Elaine Kingsbury, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elaine Kingsbury's first book is an honest look at the human condition as put into place by "the gods," who apparently set it in motion intentionally by their willful and deliberate design. It is an outspoken, bold look at human behavior and appearance in modern day society. At times comical, and at times quite matter-of-fact, At Odds with the Gods is a playfully irreverent rant against "the gods" for all that they somehow allowed to go horribly wrong at "The Drawing Board." Her heartfelt rants and complaints will resonate with many who have at least experienced the same thoughts and observations, but perhaps have never expressed them. Her book insists on the healthiness and necessity of ventilating. It is as if we are all being given permission to GO AHEAD AND RANT!
About the Author
Elaine Kingsbury is an accomplished pianist, as well as an avid golfer. She takes a big interest in following world events and is passionate about her American patriotism. Ms. Kingsbury strongly values having plenty of quiet personal time and space to reflect and create. Sharing her reflections in this book was tremendously rewarding.
At Odds with the Gods: A Series of Rants is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2514-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
