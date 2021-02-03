Berlin Global Advisors enters new practice areas and sectors with former Thyssenkrupp board member

Dr. Donatus Kaufmann, long-standing board member of Thyssenkrupp, joins the manage-ment team of Berlin Global Advisors (BGA) as Senior Partner as of February 3, 2021

With Donatus Kaufmann, the renowned business and political consulting firm enters prom-ising sectors such as strategic transformation, M&A and IPO advice as well as innovation management & high-tech funding

BGA positions itself as a strategic consulting firm with a holistic advisory approach at the intersection of international politics, business and capital markets

× Email Berlin Global Advisors

Berlin, February 03, 2021 - The well-established strategic consulting firm for business and politics, Berlin Global Advisors (BGA), is going into attack mode and expanding its strategic consulting expertise as of February 3rd with the addition of long-standing DAX-30 board member Dr. Donatus Kaufmann as Senior Partner. Kaufmann has an extraordinary breadth of experience across industries, subject areas and regions. He will expand BGA's services to include the fields of strategic transformation, M&A, IPO and FDI advisory, innovation & high-tech consulting, and strategic risk management. Together with Founder and Managing Partner Jan-Friedrich Kallmorgen and Senior Partner Ralf Welt, he will further develop BGA into an internationally renowned strategy and government affairs consultancy, as well as lead the new BGA office in Düsseldorf. In summer 2020, BGA further strengthened the firm with the addition of long-standing ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, as well as establishing a team in Brussels.„Entrepreneurial thinking, an overall view of the bigger picture and outstanding competence and experience at eye level are important to clients. This is exactly what we offer," Jan-Friedrich Kallmorgen is convinced. "Donatus Kaufmann is an important cornerstone and driver of this orientation," Kallmorgen continues."Strategically developing Berlin Global Advisors and making it to one of the market leaders in its strategic consulting fields is the entrepreneurial ambition that excites me," Donatus Kaufmann states feistily. "The starting point is excellent: an agile interdisciplinary team of this quality with many years of experience at the corridors of power in companies, politics and the capital market is probably unique," Kaufmann continues.Berlin Global Advisors is a high-end strategy advisor for companies, investors and policymakers with a holistic international approach – as it is expressed in its tagline, "smart guidance in an uncertain world".In view of the constantly changing environment, BGA has structured itself as a network of leading-class experts in Germany, Europe, and worldwide. In addition to a core team of nearly 50 former top managers, politicians, investment bankers, ambassadors and high-ranking military officers, BGA, with offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Brussels, London and New York, can draw on an established and closely knit network of strategic alliances of best-in-class consultants from other disciplines in Germany and abroad. Depending on the task at hand, interdisciplinary teams are comprised that are completely tailored to the client's needs. The focus of BGA's advisory services include geopolitics, geostrategy, state regulation, competition & foreign trade issues, strategic transformation, M&A, IPO and FDI, innovation management & new technologies, public funding and government & public affairs.Current areas of focus include decoupling USA – China, EU & US Green New Deal, energy transition, hydrogen strategies, digital transformation or the use of subsidies in connection with research and development, but also with the Coronavirus pandemic. BGA's consulting portfolio is unique in the industry in its breadth and diversity.After almost 25 years in top management and board positions at market-leading national and inter-national companies in various industries, Donatus Kaufmann is now bringing his skills, experience and networks to BGA. Kaufmann, who holds a doctorate in law and is a Swiss citizen residing in Germany, began his career in the telecommunications industry with Vebacom and o.tel.o. before moving to the British Esprit-Telecom Group in 1999 and, following its acquisition, to the U.S.-based Global TeleSystems Group. In 2002, Kaufmann moved to the pharmaceutical industry at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he spent almost nine years as Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Of-ficer, among other positions, as well as Head of the Family Office of the owning family. This was followed by almost three years in similar positions in the METRO Group before he was appointed to the Executive Board of Thyssenkrupp in February 2014. There, he was globally responsible for the areas of technology, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability as well as legal and com-pliance and was also responsible for the business regions North America and Western Europe until fall 2019."Donatus Kaufmann knows the corporate and entrepreneurial issues that are critical to success. His background in a wide variety of industries, his experience in listed companies and family business-es, and his successful operation in both prosperous companies and crisis situations is a rare combi-nation. He is battle-tested in the truest sense of the word, a quality that clients look for," Kallmor-gen notes. "I am eager to play a key role in shaping the growth story of Berlin Global Advisors and to use my knowledge and experience to create significant added value for our clients," Kaufmann says.Berlin Global Advisors (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm with a holistic consulting approach at the intersection of international politics, business and capital markets. The team comprises nearly 50 partners and advisors with offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Brussels, London, New York and now Düsseldorf. BGA advises companies, investors and political actors in a partner-led and inde-pendent manner. Advisory focus is on geopolitics, geostrategy, state regulation, competition & foreign trade issues, strategic transformation, M&A, IPO and FDI, innovation management & new technologies, public funding, strategic risk management as well as government & public affairs.